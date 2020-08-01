Taylor’s Forecast: Below average and slim rain chances

The cool trend, similar to what we felt yesterday, will stick around through the weekend, but the humidity will be lower tomorrow. Temperatures today will top out in the 80s.

Temperatures are below average today thanks to a cold front that will track through the state. This front will also bring showers and storms later this afternoon.

This line of storms looks to be pretty isolated in clusters and not too widespread. Widespread severe storms are not likely either, however a strong gust or small hail cannot be ruled out.

Another rain chance comes from a disturbance out west early tomorrow morning this looks to last through the mid day.

Monday will be mostly dry for everyone except for those in the far west and southwest portion of the state.

The next rain chance after that will be in the mid week on Wed and Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 80s through the mid week.