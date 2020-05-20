Taylor’s Forecast: Big changes in weather will start with showers out west tonight

Another beautiful day is in store for us today. We can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Today will be the last quiet day for a while. Tonight will kick off a more active pattern. Showers could pop up out west tonight, but most will stay west of the Kansas/Colorado state line. This system will progress east and have a better chance for rain in south central Kansas by tomorrow. Then our focus will shift out west where stronger storms are likely by Thursday afternoon. The biggest hazards with this system is large hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado. This system will track east so showers are probable in south central on Friday as well. Another round of storms will track through this weekend.

