Taylor’s Forecast: Bitter temperatures follow a seasonably warm Sunday

Temperatures are chilly today. You will want the big coat, hat, and gloves as your head out the door this morning.

Warm road temperatures contrasted with cold northerly winds is creating fog this morning. However, winds are light so a thin layer of fog will remain stationary early this morning.

Temperatures will be warming to the 50s and 60s today. Sunshine will fill the sky this morning, then clouds will increase throughout the day.

A cold front that is passing through the state right now has almost completed its travel across Kansas. This will leave behind cool air and northerly winds.

As the arctic air takes a southerly dive, temperatures will fall on Monday. Some snow flurries are possible late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Accumulation will be very thin, if any.

Clouds will clear behind the system around midday and a high pressure system will take over and keep us dry on Tuesday.

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s by mid week. Rain chances are slim, but widespread this weekend.