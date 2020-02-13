1  of  24
Buhler - USD 313 Centre - USD 397 Circle - USD 375 Clearwater - USD 264 Derby Faith Lutheran PreSchool Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Marion-Florence - USD 408 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rural Vista - USD 481 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Valley Center - USD 262 Wichita Chisholm Trail Church of Christ Wichita Friends School and Children Center

Taylor’s Forecast: Bitterly cold today, warming trend begins tomorrow

The February chill has set into Kansas. Temperatures dropped to the bitter teens this morning with wind chills dipping below zero for some. These temperatures won’t warm too much. Highs today will only get to the 20s. More snow is expected out west this afternoon. This has the potential to continue into south central Kansas later this evening, but it will dry out and only bring a few flurries.

We will begin our warm up tomorrow. Temperatures will slowly creep back about normal tomorrow and into the 50s for Saturday. This comfortable weather sticks around for Sunday, highs are expected to be in the 60s. The next chance of rain and snow returns early next week.

