Taylor’s Forecast: Bitterly cold today, warming trend begins tomorrow

The February chill has set into Kansas. Temperatures dropped to the bitter teens this morning with wind chills dipping below zero for some. These temperatures won’t warm too much. Highs today will only get to the 20s. More snow is expected out west this afternoon. This has the potential to continue into south central Kansas later this evening, but it will dry out and only bring a few flurries.

We will begin our warm up tomorrow. Temperatures will slowly creep back about normal tomorrow and into the 50s for Saturday. This comfortable weather sticks around for Sunday, highs are expected to be in the 60s. The next chance of rain and snow returns early next week.