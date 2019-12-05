Taylor’s Forecast: Brief cool down tomorrow, warmer for the weekend

Breaking News
Temperatures today are seasonably warm for this time of year. This afternoon we will reach the high 50s and 60s thanks to the southerly winds filtering warm air northerly. An increase in cloud cover and a shift in winds drop temperatures to cooler in the 40s and low 50s in the west. Showers and drizzle will track easterly and rain chances will increase this afternoon and evening.

The calm and dry weather will return tomorrow. Temperatures will stay seasonable on Friday but warm up this weekend. Cold air and a chance for flurries return at the beginning of the work week as the next rain system track through the state on Monday.

