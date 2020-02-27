Taylor’s Forecast: Brief showers today, calm and comfortable this weekend

More clouds hang across the Kansas sky this afternoon. Despite the cloud cover we will reach the 40s and 50s today. A small disturbance is passing through the state today. This could bring sprinkles and even a few brief showers across the state. This system will pass through quick and will be nothing to cancel your plans over.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. Expect 50s tomorrow then 60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday. The next chance for wet weather will come at the early part of your work week.