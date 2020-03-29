Taylor’s Forecast: Calm and comfortable today with rain expected tomorrow

Temperatures this morning are starting out chilly but we will warm up to the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

A high pressure system will help skies to remain dry and partly cloudy. We will see some sunshine today with calmer winds.

Showers will slowly begin to form on Monday morning, so it could impact your morning commute.

Around mid-morning is when we expect rain showers to spark off in the west then quickly track east.

Widespread rain is likely all day and into the overnight. We will clear west to east and potentially have some leftover showers early Tuesday morning, so keep that umbrella around for Tuesday as well.

We will dry off for most on Wednesday with a slim chance for a brief shower. Then more chances for wet weather on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s for most of the week, so it will be right about average.