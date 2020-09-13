Taylor’s Forecast: Calm and comfortable with lots of sunshine this week

High pressure system over the mountains will be the main system in control of our weather today. This will bring us clear skies through today and calm winds as we wake up.

Highs this afternoon will be back to the low 80s with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will take a dip about a degree or two tomorrow, but then climb to the high 80s and possibly even a 90 or two on Wednesday.

A system from down south may skim the southeastern portion of the viewing area on Tuesday and bring more clouds and slim chances for a shower or two.

We will set into a quiet weather pattern as we head into the work week. Skies stay mostly clear and dry until a cold front will bring a slim chance for a late week shower or storm. Chances for any rain stay very slim at this point.

This front will drop temperatures to the high 70s and low 80s, but we rebound nicely for the weekend. It looks like we get into a more active pattern after next weekend.