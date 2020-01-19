Taylor’s Forecast: Calm and sunny, dry through the start of the work week

Live Now
Expect abundant sunshine today thanks to a high pressure system that is keeping our weather nice and calm.

Colder air from the north will be filtering into Kansas this morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm. Highs today will only be in the 30s and 40s.

The coldest air will linger in the northeast so if you are headed to the Chiefs game today, it will be a cold one. Highs will only meet the mid 20s.

This dry weather will stick around through Tuesday. Showers will begin on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most on Wednesday so snow should not be a problem until temperatures cool on Thursday and Friday.

Snowfall will be dependent on how much cold air we get. As models come into agreement, the Storm Track 3 weather team will be updating the potential for winter weather.

Wet weather will clear out by next weekend.

