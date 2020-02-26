Taylor’s Forecast: Calm and warming up for the weekend

The weather will be rather calm over the next seven days. Highs today will only warm to the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies. While temperatures remain cold today, we will see a warm up in the days to come. We will reach the 40s and 50s tomorrow with more clouds than today. There is a slim chance tomorrow for some flurries or freezing drizzle for our northernmost counties. The rest of the state will stay dry.

Dry air sets up over the state through the weekend so we will see a little bit more sunshine on Friday. Temperatures warm to the 50s on Friday then 60s on Saturday. Some could even see temperatures warm to the 70s briefly this weekend. Our next system will be on Monday and Tuesday when chances for rain are slim.