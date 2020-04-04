Taylor’s Forecast: Calm but cold start to the weekend, warm up tomorrow

Temperatures today will inch closer to more normal than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 50s this afternoon.

A brief snow shower will track across the state, but the lack of moisture with this system keeps chances slim for development.

The next chance of rain comes on Monday in the form of spotty thunderstorms. The severity of this remains low. We are rather dry and warm during the mid week.

Tomorrow will be warmer and dry we will slowly warm back up to the 60s and 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week before a cold front tracks through and drops temperatures back to the upper 50s and low 60s.