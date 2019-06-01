Taylor’s Forecast: Calm Morning, Afternoon Severe Storms Possible

A cool start to the morning will quickly change as the sun comes up and a light southerly wind will heat Wichita up to the mid 80s today.

The chance for storms stick around all day today but increase in the afternoon hours as the cold front moves through. Storms will be forming in the warm sector along the front in southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

If you are headed out to Riverfest today it should be good weather for it, barring some storms that could pop up in the afternoon. If they do pop up they have the chance of becoming severe. Wichita and Dodge City is included in a slight risk for severe weather today. This means that storms could produce up to golf ball size hail and 60-70 mph winds. The chance for tornadoes is small but not zero. So as always, make sure you are keeping an eye on the surrounding weather.

After the cold front moves through, the chances of rain decreases until a dry line brings another round of storms in Sunday night.

Chances of rain stick around all week this week but decreasing after Monday.