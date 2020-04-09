Taylor’s Forecast: Chances for wet and cold conditions increase for the weekend

Highs today will range from the 50s to the 60s with the warmest temperatures the farther south and east you live. We will stay mostly dry today. Due to the dry air and winds, a Fire Weather Warning is in place for Smith and Phillips County, KS and Furnas County, Nebraska for dangerous fire conditions. Overnight lows will drop to below freezing for many. A Freeze Warning is in effect for some central communities from Russell and Barton County to down south to Rice, Harvey, and Butler counties, and places east.

Shower chances are slim on Friday and anything that does pop up will be only the garden variety. Rain and snow chances will increase through weekend. The development for showers will begin Saturday afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with the biggest hazards being hail and strong wind. On the backside of this system is the potential for snow showers especially for those in our northern most counties. We will dry off, but stay cold on Monday and Tuesday. Another system will track through Wednesday and Thursday.