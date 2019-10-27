Taylor’s Forecast: Chilly and active week ahead

A cold front is tracking through the state this morning.

Temperatures ahead of the front will be mild, in the 50s. The air will be cooler in the northwest, highs will be in the 30s.

The biggest impact that the front will bring is a drop in the temperature and a switch in the winds from southerly to northerly.

The northerly winds will be rather breezy behind the front today.

Cold air means that any precipitation that falls has the chance to be snow. The best chance for rain and snow showers is on Sunday and Monday.

Another chance for rain and snow showers moves in on Wednesday. Rain is more likely the farther east you are.

Some of this system will stick around through Thursday morning, but most should clear out by the time you will wake up on Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be chilly at the start of your work week. We will only warm up to the low 40s for Halloween.

The end of the week and next weekend will be dry with a lot of sunshine.