Storm tracker radar is pretty quiet this morning but a shower or storm is still possible in some of our northernmost counties through sunrise.

The rest of us will start the day with sunshine, light winds, and temperatures in the 60s. Good amounts of sunshine last into the afternoon which is when our southerly winds turn breezy. The humidity will definitely be noticeable thanks to this southerly flow. Highs will feel a lot more like summer as we heat up into the upper 80s and low 90s.