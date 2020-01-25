Taylor’s Forecast: Cloudy and calm to start off the weekend

With mostly to partly cloudy skies, we won’t get a lot of sunshine to warm temperatures today. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

Clouds could squeeze out a few sprinkles later in the day, but it will be nothing to cancel your plans over.

High pressure takes over tomorrow. This will dry out our skies, bring in some sun, and allow warmer weather. Temperatures continue to rise through the weekend and early next week.

Cooler air returns with the chance of rain and snow on Tuesday. This system will begin late on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

We will get a break from the wet weather on Wednesday, but the next round is right behind it on Thursday.

The timing of this system will determine if we see snow or rain. Rain will be more likely during the day, while temperatures overnight will be below freezing so if we see any snow, it will most likely be after sundown.