Taylor’s Forecast: Cloudy and cold weekend then an active and wet work week

Snow and rain continues to fall across the state this morning. This system has brought a good amount of accumulation out west. Check out KSN.com/weather for an interactive radar.

Radar indicated snowfall totals range from 2 to 4 inches most places out west. Some reached up to 6 inches. Since the ground was warm, a good amount of this has most likely already melted, but roadways remain slick so take your time on the roads this morning.

Recorded snow and ice totals range from 1 to 3 inches. Cold overnight temperatures below freezing has helped snow to stick to the ground.

As temperatures warm farther south, rain will be more likely. Any lingering showers or sprinkles will begin to dissipate and track east of the KSN viewing area around noon. Temperatures today will still be on the chilly side. Highs range from low to upper 40s this afternoon. This is below average.

We will slowly warm back up to about normal. Skies will stay dry for most through Sunday, but light cold rain and sleet is possible out west in the early morning hours.

Clouds will hang tough through the day. Better chances for rain will come overnight from the south. Showers will track northeast and may make for a wet morning commute.

We won’t have a lot of chances for sunshine to appear over the next seven days thanks to an active pattern of rain systems. Temperatures will continue to warm through Monday until a front brings temperatures back down on Tuesday along with another chance for rain. As warmer air returns later in the week, it will feel more like spring and thunderstorms are more possible.