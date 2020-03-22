Taylor’s Forecast: Cloudy and mild today, stronger storms tomorrow

A blanket of clouds that sits over the state has trapped in the heat from yesterday, so this morning we are waking up mild and rainy.

Places to the south and west near Garden City and Liberal will be dry for the rest of the day since the showers have already passed. While showers track out of the state, drizzle and sprinkles are possible to continue through the afternoon especially the farther east you live. More sunshine is expected out west.

Highs today will range from the upper 40s to low 60s this afternoon.

Showers are still possible, but less likely as clouds begin to break apart through the evening.

We will wake up dry tomorrow morning. But the next system is on its way.

Rain will develop around a low pressure system out west Monday night and travel east.

A slight risk is issued for south central Kansas and south of the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. The hazards associated with this system include hail, strong winds, and lightning. A brief chance for a tornado cannot be ruled out, however chances remain low.

Rain will continue Tuesday morning and could impact your morning commute, but it should be cleared out by the afternoon.

We will stay dry on Wednesday and Thursday. These will be some of the best days to get outside because conditions will be comfortable and dry.