Taylor’s Forecast: Cloudy through the afternoon, temperature trending warmer

Snow from yesterday and overnight is still lingering on the roads today. This will help to keep temperatures cool. At the heat of the day, we will struggle to reach the 40s and clouds will be stubborn throughout the afternoon.

We are expecting a dry stretch of weather after the snow clears. Sunny skies will help to warm temperatures this weekend to the 50s and 60s. But with every warm up, comes a cool down. That cool down will arrive about mid week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another wintry mix will be associated with the cooler system.