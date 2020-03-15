Taylor’s Forecast: Cloudy today then a wet start to the work week

Freezing fog and sleet is the main concern this morning. In the northwest, where temperatures have dropped below freezing, freezing fog could coat the ground with a thin layer of ice. Other places above freezing will have wet roads and grass. The atmosphere is saturated so sprinkles or sleet is possible throughout the morning.

You will want the jacket today. Highs will only reach the low 40s.

The next rain system that we are tracking is in southern Texas right now.

This system will head north and east into Kansas by this evening. It will pass through Wichita, early tomorrow morning so it could impact your morning commute early Monday morning.

We will be dry during Monday afternoon. But a switch in the winds come behind a front on early Tuesday morning.

This will help to drop temperatures on Tuesday for those out west, but it will bring minimal impacts to the Wichita temperatures.

A few showers are possible with this cold front, but better chances for showers and thunderstorms will come on Wednesday then again on Thursday. Thunderstorms have the potential to be strong. We will be tracking the severity and keeping you informed as models come into agreement when the system approaches. More sunshine is expected later in the week when we get a break from the rain.