Taylor’s Forecast: Cold and cloudy make for a dreary weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended through tomorrow morning due to overnight freezing fog that could produce a thin coating of ice on the roadways in the northwest. This will reduce visibility and could leave the roadways and sidewalks slippery.

Recorded snowfall totals from the system that passed through this morning range from 1 to 5.5 inches. Cold overnight temperatures below freezing will help any snow on the ground to stay there overnight, as well as any melted snow have the potential to turn to ice.

Temperatures stayed chilly this afternoon. Thanks to a thick coating of clouds, we didn’t see much sunshine to warm us up. If you factor in the northerly winds, this will create cold overnight lows.

Cloudy and dreary will be the case for tomorrow as well. Highs will only warm to the 40s.

While we stay dry most of the day on Sunday, better chances for rain will come overnight and into Monday morning from the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Showers will track northeast and may make for a wet morning commute.

We won’t have a lot of chances for sunshine to appear over the next seven days thanks to an active pattern of rain systems. Temperatures will continue to warm through Monday until a front brings temperatures back down on Tuesday along with another chance for rain. As warmer air returns later in the week, it will feel more like spring and thunderstorms are more possible.

