Taylor’s Forecast: Cold and cloudy until a round of snow showers later today.

We are kicking off the weekend on a chilly note. Temperatures this morning are starting in the 20s and 30s with the coldest air out west. We will stay chilly through the afternoon hours and top out in the 30s and 40s.

The next round of snow showers will begin later today and track east through the overnight hours.

The best places to get snow will be the southwest and southcentral counties with widespread 3-6+ inches expected.

The farther north you live, the less snow you will likely receive. This system will clear up by early afternoon tomorrow.

A good portion of our viewing area is included in the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories issued from this evening to tomorrow afternoon. Visibility will be reduced and road conditions will impact travel in some places, especially in the southwest.

Highs will be in the low 40s so we could see some melting through the afternoon hours then refreezing Sunday night. The commute Monday morning will most likely be a slick one. We stay cold through most of this week in the low 40s and upper 30s. Drier conditions are expected Monday, but another round of snow showers will return on Tuesday.

After this system, we can expect a calmer end to the work week with slightly warmer temperatures.