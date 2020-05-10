Taylor’s Forecast: Cold and dry today, conditions changing later this week

We are starting out cold this morning with mostly winds from the north. A high pressure system in the northwest is flipping winds around to bring a southerly breeze for some. This system will help to keep us mostly dry today.

Highs will be in the low 60s this afternoon. This is about 10 degrees below average.

We will stay mostly dry until later tonight/early tomorrow morning when showers develop out west and track east. Most of us will wake up with rain on our doorstep tomorrow morning.

Widespread scattered showers will continue through the day tomorrow and into early Tuesday morning. This system will bring mainly rain with lightning and thunder possible. Showers are not expected to be strong to severe.

We dry off for a short time Tuesday afternoon, but the clouds will hang tough. Only a few peaks of sunshine in the forecast.

Another wave of showers is possible out east on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm through the later portion of the week. This will allow for higher dew points and more moisture in the Kansas area. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely during the latter half of the work week.