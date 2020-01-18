Taylor’s Forecast: Cold and windy this morning, dry tomorrow

This weekend will start windy and cold. Temperatures are sitting right at or below freezing, but factor in that wind chill and we are back in the teens and 20s.

The wind is a big factor this morning. Winds are sustained at 20-30 mph this morning, but have reached from 40 to 60 mph gust across the state.

The front that came through this morning will not do much damage to temperatures today. Highs today will reach the 40s. This is about average for this time of year.

If you are traveling to the game today, the weather impacts should be slim to none. Grab that big coat, hats, and gloves and prepare to bundle up. Temperatures will be below freezing.

Skies will stay dry until the mid week when the next chance of winter weather returns. Rain showers will begin on Wednesday and continue overnight into Thursday. Temperatures will determine how much snow we will get. The Storm Track 3 weather team will continue to track this system and update you as models come into agreement.

The winter chill is here to stay for the week. Highs will range between 40s to 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.