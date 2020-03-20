Taylor’s Forecast: Cold but mostly calm to start the weekend

Skies are clearing up with only a few clouds lingering. Despite the warm sunshine, temperatures will only warm to the 30s and 40s this afternoon. It will feel even colder thanks to the bitter northerly winds. Winds will switch back southerly tomorrow and get up into the 50s for most. We will slowly warm back up through the beginning of next week.

Expect a break from the active wet weather until Sunday when the next big system will track through the state and bring us another round of rain. Despite the rain and cloud cover temperatures will continue to warm to the 70s during the middle of the work week.