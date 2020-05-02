Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front bring rain and temperatures changes

A cold front is tracking through the state this morning. Winds are shifting from southerly to northerly. Highs today will be cooler up north and west where cold northerly winds have been in place longer.

Most of us will stay dry during the daytime hours. The best chances for showers are during the evening and overnight.

This system will track through overnight, but not expected to reach severe hazards. Temperatures take a little dip tomorrow morning, but we will stay above average through the beginning of the work week.

Rain will wrap up early tomorrow morning so we will remain mostly dry during the day. Shower and storm chances are possible later in the evening on Sunday.

A Marginal Risk is in place for strong to severe storms. Large hail and strong winds are possible hazards for our farthest north and west counties.

Widespread rain is expected on Monday along a disturbance that will strengthen as it tracks east. A slight risk has been issued for severe weather for our farthest south and eastern counties.

We will dry off during the midweek with rain chances returning on Thursday and cooler weather on Friday.