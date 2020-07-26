Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front brings big changes to cooler and rainy weather

Showers are possible along a disturbance out west this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the 80s and 90s depending on which side of the front you are on.

A Heat advisory is issued for some our far north central and eastern counties until 7 tonight due to heat indices that could reach up to 105.

More isolated storms will strengthen with the heat of the day and create a line of storms and will track southeast through the overnight.

A Marginal Risk has been issued for a good portion of our viewing area for strong to severe storms that we will see tonight. The biggest hazards will be gusty to severe winds and flooding. Hail and a tornado are possibilities, however, remain slim chances at this time.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch in place for this evening through Monday morning.

Rainfall totals could reach up to widespread 2-3 inches with locally higher amounts.

Rain and overcast skies will continue through Monday but we will start to see a break in storms more isolated clusters on Tuesday.

Another disturbance out west will bring an additional round of showers and storms on Wednesday. This will also help to keep temperatures cool for the later portion of the work week.

Since we don’t have a ridge of high pressure set up like we normally see for the summer to block out the rain, waves of thunderstorms are likely almost everyday this week. The later week storms seem to trend to the eastern half of the state. Temperatures stay in the 80s for most.