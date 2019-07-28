Taylor’s Forecast: Cold Front brings rain today, warm weather this week

A weak disturbance is bringing in rain this morning ahead of the cold front.

Those in front of the cold front today will see highs in the mid to upper 90s with small rain chances. The western side of the state can expect cooler temperatures in the low 90s.

Later today we will see another round of rain on the warm side of the cold front. Beginning in the afternoon in northwest Kansas and tracking southeast.

Showers reach Wichita and southcentral Kansas after sunset.

The system will move out overnight. It will be dry for your Monday morning commute.

If you aren’t ready to think about your Monday commute yet, here is the pool forecast for today. We will see clouds throughout the day but they will leave lots of room for sunshine. That rain chance will linger for pop up showers, but for the most part Wichita will see showers after sunset.

The rest of the week will hold small chances of isolated showers. The warmest day will be Thursday with heat indices in the triple digits.