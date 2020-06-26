Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front brings rain tonight and tomorrow, drier on Sunday

Another toasty day is ahead of us! Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of us. Those behind the front will feel a little bit more comfortable thanks to the cooler and dry air brought in by the northerly winds. Some showers will linger through the rest of the day, but the best chance for rain will be later tonight and through the overnight hours. A Slight risk is issued for those storms that could be strong to severe and produce large hail and strong wind gusts. Storms will spark up along the front later in the afternoon. Then another round of development will begin out west later tonight and track east overnight. Some showers could linger through the morning hours, but will dissipate by the afternoon. Most of the afternoon looks dry, however we cannot rule out a spotty shower or two. Sporadic showers will continue through the weekend, but Sunday is looking much more dry. Still some showers as we kick off the work week, but drying off by mid week. Temperatures will be back into the 90s and triple digits!