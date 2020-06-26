Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front brings rain tonight and tomorrow, drier on Sunday

Another warm and windy day is in progress. Temperatures will be back into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with breezy southerly winds. We will stay mostly dry until later this storms begin to fire off in the northwestern corner of the state late in the afternoon. The strongest storms will be north into Nebraska, but we can't rule out a severe storm into the KSN viewing area through the evening hours. The biggest hazards will be large hail and strong wind gusts. A Marginal risk is in place for these stronger storms out west.

Showers will track through the southwestern communities and even some into central Kansas through the morning hours. A spotty shower can't be ruled out tomorrow, but the best chance for storms will be in the evening hours as a system track east off of the mountains and into Kansas. A Marginal risk is in place for the majority of the state for Friday evening development. Storms could become widespread overnight Friday into the early morning hours on Saturday. We will begin to dry up as the weekend comes to an end, but storms return on Tuesday.