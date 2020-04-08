Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front kicks off a cooler and active weather pattern

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are warm again today despite the northerly flow that was ushered in behind a cold front this morning. The cold front came through dry and we will remain dry through today and tomorrow. The high this afternoon will be 85 with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. More clouds are expected tomorrow and scattered showers will be possible overnight. Rain chances on Friday will remain slim as a disturbance off to the west tracks east. Temperatures will continue to fall over the weekend and we will drop to freezing in the overnight hours. The best chances for rain will be later in the weekend as a system tracks through with more moisture. Since temperatures have the potential to drop below freezing, snow is possible especially in the north and west.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories