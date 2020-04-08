Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front kicks off a cooler and active weather pattern

Temperatures are warm again today despite the northerly flow that was ushered in behind a cold front this morning. The cold front came through dry and we will remain dry through today and tomorrow. The high this afternoon will be 85 with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. More clouds are expected tomorrow and scattered showers will be possible overnight. Rain chances on Friday will remain slim as a disturbance off to the west tracks east. Temperatures will continue to fall over the weekend and we will drop to freezing in the overnight hours. The best chances for rain will be later in the weekend as a system tracks through with more moisture. Since temperatures have the potential to drop below freezing, snow is possible especially in the north and west.