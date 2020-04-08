Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front kicks off a cooler and active weather pattern

There could be an early sprinkle to the north around the Kansas/Nebraska line through sunrise, but we've got another dry day ahead. Morning temperatures in the 40s to 50s won't be this mild again for a little while.

A cold front is still sweeping through the region and has switched winds around to the north in our northern communities. Winds are still out of the south in Southwest and South Central Kansas where highs will be warmest later today. Skies stay fair and will yield good amounts of sunshine.