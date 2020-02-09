Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front kicks off active winter weather week

A cold front that is passing through the state this morning will bring cold air from west to east. Winds are picking up and, depending on where you live, it will be helping to warm or cool temperatures.

Spotty and brief showers are possible ahead of the front in southeast Kansas. This system will stretch south to eastern Texas and up to Tennessee where excessive rainfall could cause flooding over the next few days.

Highs today will range from the 30s to 50s. Temperatures will top out around noon and thanks to the northerly wind we will start too cool off early in the day.

A high pressure system will push the rain chances out today and help to rebound temperatures tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be about average.

The next rain and snow chance comes in a messy wintry system. The best chances to see rain and snow will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. The timing of this system will determine how much rain versus how much snow we can expect. During the day, temperatures will be above freezing so rain is more likely. Snow can be expected overnight, when temperatures will fall to the 20s.

The Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle are most likely to get snow and snow and rain will be more probable for the southern portion of the state.

An active week will allow clouds to stay stubborn until Thursday. More sunshine and warmer weather is expected at the end of the week as we head into the weekend.