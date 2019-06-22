Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front moving through the state brings rain chances

Storms, that have weakened in strength, are moving out of the state. Only a few counties included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Flooding is the main concern for the rest of the day. Some places saw more than 5 inches this morning and a lot of water is left on the roadways. Those counties are in a Flash Flood Warning.

Another chance of heavy rainfall tonight will bring even more water to the roadways so south central Kansas has a Flash Flood Watch through 1 AM Monday.

A stationary cold front will split the state and raising temperatures on the southeast side while it is cooler in the west.

The rain chances increase this evening as storms form along the cold front.

High moisture content and high temperatures contribute to an unstable atmosphere that could produce strong to severe storms with the potential of hail, lightning, and damaging winds.

Flooding will also be a hazard later this evening and into tomorrow afternoon. The risk of a tornado is small but not zero.

Sunday brings another unstable atmosphere with a chance of rain as well. Cells form in the west and track east throughout the overnight.

A break from the rain will come on Monday and we will stay dry throughout next week.