Taylor’s Forecast: Cold Halloween, Slow Warm Up for the Weekend

Today will be a little warmer than yesterday, but not by much. Highs will be in the 40s with the northerly flow switching westerly. Your Halloween evening will be dry but temperatures will be bitter, so don’t forget to bundle up. A series of cold fronts will keep temperatures cool through Sunday. The first cold front will track through the state tomorrow. There is a slim chance to get light rain showers in the north, but most will stay dry and windy. On Saturday, northerly flow with dry sunny skies will return thanks to a high pressure system in the west.

A weak cold front will track through the state on Sunday. Temperatures will not be impacted too much by the cold front, highs will be in the 50s. The start of your work week will feel like fall. High temperatures on Monday will be around average, in the 60s. This nice weather won’t last too long, another cold front on Tuesday will bring temperatures back down to the 50s.

