Taylor’s Forecast: Cold temperatures today, warm and comfortable this weekend

Today is a big coat day and you will probably want gloves and a hat too. Highs will top out in the low 40s this afternoon. Winds will be northerly today but switching to southerly this evening. The western side of the state will see the southerly winds first so they will be warmer.

We are entering into a dry pattern that will last through the weekend. Temperatures will begin to rise, but a weak cold front tomorrow will keep temperatures low on Friday. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will top out in the 70s on Saturday then cool, but still above average in the 60s on Sunday.

Temperatures will take a big dip on Monday, the highs will struggle to reach above the 30s. The next disturbance in the atmosphere will arrive in Kansas on Monday. This could bring a brief shower of rain or snow. The Storm Track 3 team will continue to monitor this system as it tracks closer to Kansas.