Taylor’s Forecast: Cold today and another round of snow tonight into tomorrow

Cloudy and cool today. Temperatures start out in the single digits to teens this morning then warm to the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

A southerly wind will bring cool temperatures to Kansas from the snowfall left in Oklahoma.

Winds will be stronger out west. Gusts could top out at 30 mph.

Conditions stay dry today, but we are tracking the next system which is expected to arrive late tonight into early tomorrow.

By sunrise snow showers will track to our central counties and approach the Wichita area close to noon. About 1 to 3 inches of snowfall are possible through the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay right at or below freezing Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a handful of counties up north and near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line, I assume more counties will be added later today.

The rest of the week will stay quiet with warming temperatures. Highs top out in the low 50s on Friday. Increased cloud cover and a rain/snow mix are possible on Friday as well. Next weekend looks to be clear.