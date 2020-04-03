Taylor’s Forecast: Cold today, warm up on the way

Temperatures are struggling warm this afternoon thanks to a breezy northerly wind and mostly cloudy skies. As the clouds depart west to east, it may look nice outside, but you will want that big coat. Temperatures this afternoon will only warm to the 40s. We will stay dry for most of us for the rest of the day. The only places that will see more freezing drizzle will be in areas like Lyon county and farther east. The next chance for wet weather will come in the form of snow showers early tomorrow morning. This small system will move swiftly from southwest to northeast and doesn’t have enough moisture to produce a measurable accumulation of snow.

Southerly winds will return on Sunday so temperatures will warm back to the 60s and 70s. We will be warmer out west. Rain chances returns on Monday, but it won’t be a total washout, most of us will stay dry until the end of next week.