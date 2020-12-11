Taylor’s Forecast: Cold weekend ahead with another round of snow

Temperatures were chilly this morning as a cold front passes through the state. Most of us have reached our high today of the 40s in the east and low to mid 30s out west. Snow showers will continue in the north until early tomorrow morning, but dry air has allowed for skies to clear up a bit. We have already gotten up to 2 inches of snow for some in the north. Highs are in the mid to to upper 30s on Saturday and mostly dry. We won’t get too much of a break from the snow. Another round comes late Saturday night and early Sunday morning for of our southern counties. Temperatures stay cold on Sunday with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Conditions stay idle with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s through the work week until the end when a slight warm up will bring us to the 50s on Thursday. Dry skies are also expected with the exception of a weak wave that will bring more clouds and possibly showers on Tuesday.