Taylor’s Forecast: Cold weekend ahead with another round of snow

Our next system has gotten started with spotty rain showers in Central and Eastern Kansas and snow showers to the northwest. This will continue through today with a little snow to the southwest and some snowflakes gradually mixing in more of our Central Kansas counties late in the day.

However, the majority of the wintry weather will be to the north. This is where 1" to 3" of snow is expected. There will be lesser amounts to the southwest and no accumulation expected in Wichita.