Taylor’s Forecast: Comfortable Christmas Day, expect a dip in temperatures tomorrow

Temperatures are mild in some areas, but chillier the farther north and west you live.

Today will be a great day to spend some time outside. Temperatures will be in the 60s by noon.

Highs today will be above average, ranging from the 50s to 70s, thanks to those southerly winds. Skies will be partly cloudy with breezy winds from the south.

A front is passing through the state today that will shift winds from southerly to northerly over the next few days. This system is not carrying a lot of moisture with it, so most areas should not expect rain on Christmas day.

Temperatures will take a dip behind the front. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s tomorrow.

The next system that the Storm Track 3 Weather team is tracking is out west right now. This disturbance will track through Kansas on Friday and Saturday. Rain is most likely on Friday. A flurry or two are possible early Saturday morning when temperatures drop below freezing for some. Cool rain will continue through the day on Saturday.

Since temperatures are above freezing for most, the concern of snow is not high. The best chance for snow is in the northwest, where cooler air resides.