Taylor’s Forecast: Comfortable today, big changes in the forecast

Mostly clear blue skies have covered the state this morning. We can expect maybe a cloud or two this afternoon, but the chance for rain is almost non-existent. Temperatures will return to the 80s and 90s this afternoon with cooler weather and breezy winds from the north behind the front and warmer weather ahead of it. Expect a brief cool down tomorrow, but we will warm back up for the weekend. We will be mostly dry until Sunday night when a front tracks through. Temperatures will take a dive into fall-like weather behind the front with a better chance for rain. Rain is most likely on Tuesday when highs will only reach the 50s and 60s.