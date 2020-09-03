Taylor’s Forecast: Comfortable today, big changes in the forecast

It'll be a quiet and mild start to your Thursday. Portions of Central Kansas will have to watch out for some patchy fog where there's a Dense Fog Advisory through 9am. Any fog should clear out by mid to late morning.

The rest of the area will start the day with bright skies. A cold front will make a sweep through the area today but it'll come through dry. It'll just bring a few more clouds but skies will still be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Winds will switch out of the north and pick up too with the strongest winds up to 25 mph to the north and west.