Taylor’s Forecast: Comfortable today, cool down during late week

We are starting out chilly this morning. Temperatures range from the 20s to 40s.

A bit of fog is possible where winds are light and temperatures are cooler this morning. The farther south and east you are, the more likely it is to be a foggy morning.

Highs today will be seasonably warm for all of Kansas today. Temperatures top out in the 50s and 60s.

The weather is warm and calm thanks to a strong high pressure system out west.

A cold front will cool temperatures out west on Wednesday.

A shower or two is possible on Wednesday, but your Christmas day won’t be a washout.

Thursday will be dry. The next system that we are tracking is more impressive than will arrive on Friday and last through Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing for most so we will see mostly rain. The best chance for snow will be in the northwestern side of the state.