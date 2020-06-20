Taylor’s Forecast: Comfortable today, severe weather tomorrow

Conditions this afternoon will be comfortable. Models are trending on the dry side, so most will not see showers today, however pop up showers cannot be ruled out.

Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to storm chances on Sunday will be the big weather focus for the weekend. There is an Enhanced risk issued in south central Kansas.

All hazards are on the table. The most likely hazard will be wind, but large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.

Storms will initiate during the afternoon along a boundary out west. This will track southeast and bring strong to severe storms to central Kansas during the evening hours.

Showers chances become slim after the weekend. Another chance for strong storms on Monday afternoon then drier on Tuesday. Temperatures are slowly recovering so we will bounce between the low 90s to mid and upper 80s over the next 7 days.