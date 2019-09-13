Taylor’s Forecast: Comfortable weather today, slim weekend rain chance

The cold front has moved out of the state and its cooled our temperatures down to a comfortable 70s and 80s. Winds are much lighter too. After clouds move through today we’ll get some sunshine to start our weekend. Winds will be southerly which will bring us warmer weather and we will warm up to 90s by the end of the weekend.

Sunday and the beginning of the work week will be dry and warm with temperatures reaching into the 90s. A disturbance will create a slim chance for rain on Wednesday. And increased cloud cover later in the week will cool temperatures to the high 80s.

