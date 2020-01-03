Live Now
Taylor’s Forecast: Cool and dry today, expect a warm up this weekend

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is slightly above average for this time of the year. Winds from the north could be a bit breezy at times with mostly mostly clear skies. Temperatures will trend warmer through the weekend then we can expect cooler weather at the beginning of your work week.

A shower or sprinkle is possible in the metro tonight, most of us will stay dry. We can expect sunny skies through the weekend. Clouds will filter in early next week. A stretch of dry air will reside over Kansas throughout the weekend and the beginning of your work week. The next chance of rain is on Thursday and Friday of next week. This chance remains slim.

