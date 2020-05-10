Taylor’s Forecast: Cool and quiet until overnight showers kickoff an unsettled and active work week

Despite the partly to mostly sunny skies today, we stayed rather chilly. Highs only reached the upper 50s and low 60s, which is about 15 degrees below the average of 75.

We will stay mostly dry until later tonight/early tomorrow morning when showers develop out west and track east. Most of us will wake up with rain on our doorstep for the morning commute.

Widespread scattered showers will continue through the day tomorrow and into early Tuesday morning.

This system will bring mainly rain with lightning and thunder possible. Showers are not expected to be strong to severe.

We dry off for a short time Tuesday afternoon, but the clouds will hang tough. Only a few peaks of sunshine in the forecast.

Another wave of showers is possible out east on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm through the later portion of the week. This will allow for higher dew points and more moisture in the Kansas area. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely during the latter half of the work week.