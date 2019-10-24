Taylor’s Forecast: Cool and windy today with rain chances through tonight

Today’s temperatures are chilly, in the 40s. This is about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. It feels more like winter than fall today. The cool air and northerly winds are brought to you by a trough of cold air from the north. The farther north and west you are today, the more sun you will see. Best chances for rain are in south and east Kansas and south across the Kansas border, in Oklahoma.

Skies will stay dry on Friday, but temperatures will still be a little brisk. Moisture will be pumped into the atmosphere overnight on Friday which will create ideal weather for showers on Saturday. Temperatures slowly increase through Saturday until another cold front drops temperatures on Sunday into the 50s. We will stay cold all of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.