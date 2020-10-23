Taylor’s Forecast: Cool conditions stick around and getting colder

The chill has set in after a front moved through last night. The front brought rain overnight that accumulated to several tenths of an inch in some places. Temperatures will only reach the 40s and 50s this afternoon with a chilly northerly wind. Lows will dip back down to 20s and 30s overnight. Freeze Watches and Warnings are in place from late tonight into Saturday morning. This will impact any outdoor plants or water that will have the potential to freeze. High pressure will work its way into the state this later today through tomorrow morning and this brings mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will drop temperatures again to near record numbers to start the work week and rain and snow will follow. Highs will only reach the 20s and 30s on Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows near the teens. An active pattern will keep temperatures on a roller coaster of ups and downs with several more showers chances during the work week.