Taylor’s Forecast: Cool tonight, slim weekend rain chance

It is another cool day across Kansas. Temperatures are about 10 degrees below normal today but skies are dry for most. A sprinkle or two is possible in far southern Kansas in areas such as Cowley, Sumner, and Chautauqua counties. Most showers will stay south and east of the state line.

Saturday will be the best day to get out this weekend. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s and 70s. Another cold front will bring temperatures down to the 30s and 40s on Sunday. We will warm up only a little and stay in the 40s and 50s throughout the work week. A chance for snow is possible out west at the start of the work week.