Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler and calmer conditions today

Snow and rain crossed the sunflower state last night. Reports upwards of 2″ of snow were recorded in some places, while others to the east received hail and and rain. This system has now moved on to the east and an area of high pressure behind it will clear out skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to a northerly flow. We will barely reach the 50s for most. The northerly wind will turn around by tonight and temperatures will slowly warm throughout the week. Our weather will stay quiet until Friday when another round of rain is possible through Saturday morning. Another windy weekend is on the way, but temperatures will return to the 60s, about average for this time of year.