Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler and calmer conditions today

A dynamic system is tracking through the region while bringing big changes. A cold front has pushed through the majority of the area and coats will come back out this morning. Northerly winds are breezy and will give the air some bite with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

This is what it'll feel like when we take that first step out the door this morning. There are still some showers and storms between Central and Eastern Kansas. These should stay below severe thresholds but brief downpours and small hail remain a possibility.