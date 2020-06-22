Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler and comfortable today, spotty showers this week

A few sprinkles started out our morning, however most of those showers have tracked out of the KSN viewing area.

Cooler and drier today after last night’s storms pushed through. Chances for showers will not be as severe today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some of us will warm to the low 90s.

Mostly dry today, but we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two.

The best chances for storms will be in the southwestern portion of the state. Stronger storms in the Oklahoma panhandle where there is a Slight risk in place. However, most of these will be farther to the south.

Scattered showers are possible almost every day this week but they are looking non severe right now. The consistency of rain will help to keep temperatures from straying too far from normal.