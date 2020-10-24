Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler and more wintry weather is on the way

We will start the morning out with temperatures ranging from the teens to the 30s. Any heat that we got yesterday has been released due to the lack of clouds and dry air. Freeze Warnings are in place until about 10 am this morning.

High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies today. Highs will warm to the 50s for most. Expect warmer temperatures out southwest.

A front will pass through tomorrow. Wintry mix and snow will follow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our far northwestern counties for early tomorrow through late tomorrow night. The best chance for snowfall accumulation will be in our northwestern counties.

The snow will begin in the northwest tomorrow and track south and east. The farther south and east it goes, the more likely this is to become sleet, ice, or rain. It just depends on where the cold air meets that moisture.

Wintry weather will last through the start of the work week. Your Monday morning commute could be a slick one.

Extremely cold temperatures to near record numbers will follow on Monday to start the work week. Highs will range from the teens to the 30s on Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the teens. The northerly wind will also play a part in how cold it will feel to start the work week. We slowly warm through the end of the work week but we are still about ten degrees below normal. An active pattern will keep another shower chance during the work week.